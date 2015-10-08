Boeing books orders for 182 new commercial planes in 3rd qtr

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
Oct 8 Boeing Co booked orders for 182 new commercial planes in the third quarter, lifting gross orders for the year to 507 planes, but lagging the 875 orders arch-rival Airbus Group booked in the period.
Boeing's tally, released on Thursday, meant the Chicago-based planemaker was unlikely to close the sales gap with Airbus this year.
After accounting for cancellations, Boeing said it had 447 net orders for the first nine months of 2015 compared with 815 for Airbus. (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.