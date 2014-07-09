版本:
Boeing and Emirates finalise $56 bln order for 150 777X planes

July 9 Boeing said it had finalised an order for 150 777X planes from Emirates Airline in a deal valued at $56 billion at list prices.

The deal includes purchase rights for an additional 50 airplanes that, if exercised, could increase the value to approximately $75 billion at list prices, Boeing said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; editing by Jason Neely)
