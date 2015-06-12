Boeing gets third satellite order from ABS

June 12 Boeing Co said it received a
contract to build its third all-electric propulsion satellite
for privately held commercial satellite provider ABS.
Boeing, which competes with Lockheed Martin Corp and
Elon Musk's SpaceEx in the commercial satellite market, said the
satellite, ABS-8, is scheduled for delivery in 2017.
ABS-8 will expand broadcast and enterprise services to
Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Russia, South Asia and
Southeast Asia, the company said. (bit.ly/1JKROfI)
The ABS-8 has a payload of more than 9 kilowatts, making it
the highest power payload to date on a Boeing 702SP (small
platform).
ABS is a commercial satellite provider based in Bermuda and
Hong Kong.
