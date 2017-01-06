Boeing nears $10.1 bln order from India's Spicejet - Bloomberg

Jan 5 Indian budget airline SpiceJet Ltd
is expected to order at least 92 Boeing Co 737
jetliners, as it looks to bolster its presence in the world's
fastest growing aerospace market, Bloomberg reported on
Thursday.
The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane
fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing
people with direct knowledge of the decision. (bloom.bg/2iGOB9c)
The order could be worth about $10.1 billion, the
publication reported.
Boeing declined to comment while SpiceJet was not
immediately available outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)