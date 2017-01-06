版本:
Boeing nears $10.1 bln order from India's Spicejet - Bloomberg

Jan 5 Indian budget airline SpiceJet Ltd is expected to order at least 92 Boeing Co 737 jetliners, as it looks to bolster its presence in the world's fastest growing aerospace market, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision. (bloom.bg/2iGOB9c)

The order could be worth about $10.1 billion, the publication reported.

Boeing declined to comment while SpiceJet was not immediately available outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
