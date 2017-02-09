Boeing CEO sees risk in slow sales of 777, 787 jetliners

NEW YORK Feb 9 Boeing Co must sell more 777 and 787 jetliners to keep production plans on track, despite a $13.8 billion order for both planes that landed on Thursday, the chief executive said.

Slow 777 sales are one of the top risks facing Boeing in the next few years, Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Thursday at a New York conference hosted by Cowen and Co. Boeing also must sell more 787s so it can proceed with plans to lift output to 14 planes a month from 12 in the next few years, he said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Tom Brown)