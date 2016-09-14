Boeing to curb overtime for U.S. salaried workers to reduce costs

NEW YORK, Sept 14 Boeing Co is curbing use of overtime by salaried workers based in the U.S., part of an effort across the company to reduce costs, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The company said it "will discontinue the use of Extended Work Week overtime for U.S.-based salaried exempt employees except in the case of pre-approved production- or mission-critical work," according to the memo.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)