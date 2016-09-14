Boeing to curb overtime for U.S. salaried workers to reduce costs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling skids on Brexit anxiety; investors hope for Trump clarity
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Boeing Co is curbing use of overtime by salaried workers based in the U.S., part of an effort across the company to reduce costs, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The company said it "will discontinue the use of Extended Work Week overtime for U.S.-based salaried exempt employees except in the case of pre-approved production- or mission-critical work," according to the memo.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
HONG KONG, Jan 16 Morgan Stanley has received China securities regulator's approval to boost its stake in its Chinese securities venture to the maximum permissible 49 percent, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, making it the first bank to get such a nod.
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.