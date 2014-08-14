Boeing wins $296 million initial deal for 12 more P-8 spy planes

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
WASHINGTON Aug 14 Boeing Co has won an initial contract worth $296 million to buy parts needed for production of 12 more P-8A spy planes, including eight for the U.S. Navy and four for the government of Australia, the Pentagon announced Thursday.
The contract, which kicks off funding for a second batch of full-rate production jets, runs through April 2018, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.
Boeing won a $2.1 billion contract in February to build the first batch of 16 P-8A Poseidon long-range maritime spy planes for the Navy, which came on top of $300 million in funds awarded earlier for certain materials that take longer to procure, such as titanium.
The aircraft, based on Boeing's 737-800 commercial aircraft, will replace the U.S. Navy's P-3 spy planes, which have been in service for more than 40 years. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.