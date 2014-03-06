REFILE-UPDATE 2-Boeing to end pension plans for nonunion employees

NEW YORK, March 6 Boeing Co said on
Thursday it will end pension plans for 68,000 nonunion
employees, including its chief executive, marking the latest
step in the company's shift away from defined-benefit plans.
The change takes effect Jan. 1, 2016, and reflects the
company's effort to reduce the growing costs of its pension
plans. Boeing said it expects to take a $110 million non-cash
charge in the first quarter for the pension change.
The company previously announced charges of $140 million and
$80 million for making similar changes to labor agreements with
union machinists in the Seattle area and in St. Louis.
Since 2009, all new hires of nonunion employees and new
hires of union employees represented by 28 unions have received
defined-contribution plans instead of pensions.
Boeing said the defined-contribution plans allow it to
"better predict and manage financial risks."
Nonunion workers including managers and executives will keep
what they have earned in their pensions through December 31,
2015, and then switch to a new defined-contribution retirement
plan, Boeing said.
The employees will also keep an existing 401(k) plan in
which Boeing matches a portion of their savings.
The changes mirror those made to benefits of union workers.
Earlier this year, 31,000 union machinists in the Pacific
Northwest narrowly approved a similar change as part of an
eight-year extension of their labor contract.
In exchange for that and other concessions, Boeing agreed to
build its new 777X jetliner and its wings in Washington state,
ensuring that the machinists would continue to perform that
work.
Boeing said it is making the changes so it can continue
paying "market-leading" retirement benefits while also "assuring
our competitiveness by curbing the unsustainable growth of our
long-term pension liability."