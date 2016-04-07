版本:
Boeing wins $922 mln Pentagon deal for 117 Apache helicopters

WASHINGTON, April 7 The U.S. Defense Department on Thursday said it awarded Boeing Co a $922.63 million modification to a contract for 117 AH-64E remanufactured Apache helicopters for the U.S. Army.

The work will be done in Mesa, Arizona, and the completion date is estimated at May 31, 2018, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh, editing by G Crosse)

