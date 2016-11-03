版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:15 BJT

Boeing wins $479 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Nov 3 Boeing Co has been awarded a $478.79 million contract for engineering manufacturing and development of a Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System for the F-15 Eagle fighter jet, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)

