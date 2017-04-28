版本:
State Dept OKS $1.46 bln aircraft sale to New Zealand -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $1.46 billion sale to New Zealand of four P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft and associated support, a Pentagon agency said on Friday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement it told Congress on Thursday about the approval of the deal, in which the prime contractor is Boeing Co. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)
