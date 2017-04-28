Boeing wins $541 mln defense contract -Pentagon

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
WASHINGTON, April 28 Boeing Co has been awarded a $541 million contract for CH-47F helicopters for the Netherlands, the Pentagon said on Friday.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock