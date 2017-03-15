版本:
Boeing wins $3.28 bln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 15 Boeing Co was awarded a $3.28 billion modification contract to supply Saudi Arabia with Apache attack helicopters and related equipment and services, the Pentagon said on Wednsday.

Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)
