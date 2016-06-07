版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

Boeing wins $668 million defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, June 7 Boeing was awarded a $668 million undefinitized fixed-price-incentive, foreign military sales contract for Qatar for 24 AH-64E Apache helicopters, 1 Longbow crew trainer, ground support equipment and Thales radios, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

