版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:09 BJT

Boeing wins $640 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Aug 1 Boeing Co has been awarded a $640 million contract for spare parts used in F/A-18 aircraft, the Pentagon said on Monday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐