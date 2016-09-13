版本:
Boeing wins $700 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Boeing Co has been awarded a $700 million U.S. defense contract for Small Diameter Bomb Increment 1 weapons, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

