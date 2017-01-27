版本:
Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft

WASHINGTON Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
