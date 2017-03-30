版本:
2017年 3月 31日

Boeing Co wins $2.2 billion Pentagon contract -statement

WASHINGTON, March 30 Boeing Co is being awarded a $2.2 billion contract for 17 P-8A anti-submarine and maritime patrol aircraft, including 11 for the U.S. Navy and two for foreign sales, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
