版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:12 BJT

Boeing wins $983 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Jan 31 Boeing Co has been awarded a $983 million contract for engineering support services for VC-25, E-4B, C-32A, C-40B/C, E-8C, and NT-43 aircraft, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐