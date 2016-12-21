State Dept OKs possible $1.75 bln sale of P-8A planes to Norway -Pentagon

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 21 The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Norway of five P-8A surveillance aircraft and associated support worth an estimated $1.75 billion, a Pentagon agency said on Wednesday.
Boeing Co is the lead contractor in the sale, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement, adding that it notified the U.S. Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday. Other participants include BAE Systems PLC, General Electric Co, Northrop Grumman Corp and Raytheon Co, it said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.