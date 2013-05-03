版本:
Boeing, SPEEA seek federal mediation to assist pilot talks

May 2 Boeing Co and its pilot and instructor bargaining unit will seek help from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) after talks between the two sides broke down.

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), which represents the pilots, failed to reach a conclusion in its talks with the company, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The union and Boeing have been in talks after the company said in March it plans to eliminate a group of pilot training and standards jobs.

"It is apparent the gaps between our positions are too wide to bridge without assistance," SPEEA said on Thursday.

The two parties will tentatively resume negotiations with federal mediator assistance on May 28, the SPEEA said.
