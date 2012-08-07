版本:
Boeing raises airliner prices 5.5 percent

SEATTLE Aug 7 Boeing Co has raised the list prices of its commercial aircraft by 5.5 percent, even as it discounts planes to win big orders.

The U.S. plane maker said on Tuesday that the increase reflects higher costs for wages, goods and services.

According to the latest price data on its website, a 737 MAX 8, Boeing's newest single-aisle jet, costs $100.5 million. A 747-8 jumbo costs $351.4 million.

A mid-sized, carbon fiber 787-8 now costs $206.8 million, which includes an extra 1.5 percent mark-up on top of the 5.5 percent increase.

Aircraft list prices bear little relation to their actual selling prices, as large buyers always get substantial discounts.

Boeing is well ahead of rival Airbus, and EADS unit, in the race for orders this year. The European company recently accused Boeing of "extremely aggressive" pricing to win an order from Singapore's Silkair. Boeing described its own pricing as "competitive."

