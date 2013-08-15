UPDATE 1-Boeing raises sticker prices of commercial jets

NEW YORK Aug 15 Boeing Co said it raised
the list prices on Thursday for most of its family of commercial
jetliners by about 1.6 percent, compared with 2012 levels, far
less than the 5.5 percent increase the company made last year.
The increases are based on data compiled by the U.S. labor
department, and largely reflect the state of the U.S. economy
rather than the company's ongoing efforts to increase its profit
margins.
Prices of 787 Dreamliner models, which include the 787-8 and
the larger 787-9, carry an additional 1 percent increase because
the planes are selling well.
"We bumped the price up because the airplane is in demand,"
said spokesman Doug Alder. He said that doesn't imply less
demand for other popular jets. The 787 also got an additional 1
percent increase last year.
Prices of the company's new 737 MAX, a version of its
best-selling plane with new, fuel-efficient engines, rose
between 2.4 percent and 3.8 percent in the current list,
reflecting higher thrust ratings on the new engines that were
included this year for the first time.
Boeing prices are somewhat symbolic because airlines
typically negotiate substantial discounts on bulk jet orders.