Boeing uses an accounting method that others have left behind

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 12 The type of accounting Boeing
Co uses to reflect the enormous upfront costs of building its
jetliners is unusual among large U.S. corporations and leaves a
lot of judgment up to the company, accounting experts said.
Shares in Boeing plunged as much as 11 percent on
Thursday amid slowing sales and a report that securities
regulators were investigating the company's accounting. Shares
closed up 0.2 percent on Friday during a broad market rally.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into
Boeing's use of a practice known as program accounting,
Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of
the matter. It was unclear whether the SEC would file any
charges against Boeing. The SEC declined to comment.
Boeing declined to comment on the reported SEC probe or its
use of program accounting.
Program accounting was historically used in the U.S.
aerospace industry for decades as a way to spread billions of
dollars in development costs over multiple years. The technique
cuts the cost per plane in the early stages of a project,
smoothing profit margins over time.
The method is recognized under generally accepted accounting
principles (GAAP), and accountants have justified it by arguing
that the upfront costs have a future "learning curve" benefit
that should be reflected somehow.
Boeing, which is the only U.S. commercial plane maker,
appears to be alone in using program accounting. Accountants
said they were not aware of other U.S. companies that employ it,
and defense contracts are not handled that way because they have
a different structure than airplane sales.
McDonnell Douglas, which was acquired by Boeing in 1997, had
been among the companies that used program accounting in the
1990s, according to media reports at the time.
Under guidance proposed in 1981 by the American Institute of
Certified Public Accountants, program accounting may be used
only under a very narrow set of circumstances involving a
recurring product that requires substantial investment and has
high barriers to market entry.
The method can go wrong if a company either initially
overestimates the number of airplanes it plans to sell or its
costs are significantly higher than planned, accountants said.
Either scenario results in miscalculating the company's margin.
Because of the estimates, "you have to accept a great deal
of subjectivity," said Robert Willens, a corporate tax and
accounting consultant in New York.
Because the company has the relevant information, "it's hard
for an outsider to criticize anything other than the sheer
amount of costs that are capitalized," he said.
Boeing has warned it might face about $9.7 billion in
charges for the 787 and 747 programs if it cannot sell more of
both aircraft. The company has more than $30 billion in deferred
production and tooling costs that it has not yet charged against
its income statement.
Accounting is not a hard and fast science, and subjectivity
comes into play in many areas.
Program accounting, though, has become less common as a
result of consolidation in the aerospace industry, and it is not
the way that companies in other industries deal with large,
early costs in a project.
Even at Boeing there have been discussions about eliminating
program accounting, a company spokesman told The New York Times
in 1998. Boeing has stuck with it, even after it paid $92.5
million in 2002 to settle a securities fraud suit related to its
accounting of costs. Boeing denied wrongdoing in the case.
Boeing includes lengthy discussions of program accounting in
its quarterly filings with the SEC.
GAAP requires periodic assessments to make sure cost
estimates are correct. If costs are more than originally
estimated and a company is in a loss position, it is generally
required to recognize that loss.
Another accounting practice that is more common, known as
percentage-of-completion accounting, is something of a mirror
image of program accounting and is also used by companies with
large, upfront costs.
That practice allows certain companies, such as one that is
constructing a unique building, to recognize revenue from the
project as it is moving along rather than only at the project's
completion. Lockheed Martin Corp, a defense contractor,
is among the companies that use percentage-of-completion
accounting, according to its securities filings.
(Reporting by David Ingram and Dena Aubin in New York;
Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott in Seattle; Editing by
Joseph White and Leslie Adler)