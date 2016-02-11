SEC probes Boeing's accounting of Dreamliner, 747-Bloomberg

Feb 11 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Boeing Co properly accounted for the costs and expected sales of two of its best known jetliners, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The investigation involves Boeing's projection of long-term profitabilty for its 787 Dreamliner and 747 jumbo aircraft, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1QaAqW2)

Boeing's shares were down nearly 8 percent at $107.10. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)