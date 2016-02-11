SEC probes Boeing's accounting of Dreamliner, 747-Bloomberg

BRIEF-Keane announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 11 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Boeing Co properly accounted for the costs and expected sales of two of its best known jetliners, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
The investigation involves Boeing's projection of long-term profitabilty for its 787 Dreamliner and 747 jumbo aircraft, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1QaAqW2)
Boeing's shares were down nearly 8 percent at $107.10. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Preliminary award of project Zuidasdok to Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief joint venture
* Company proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes