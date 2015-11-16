RPT - INSIGHT- As Boeing booms, robots rise and job growth lags

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 15 For most of its 100-year
history, when Boeing turned out more planes, employment soared
and the Seattle-area economy prospered. When the rate of
production fell, layoffs followed and the local economy crashed.
The cycle was so predictable that Boeing workers had a
phrase for it: "Headcount goes by rate."
Now that longstanding cycle has broken down.
The world's largest plane maker is in the midst of its
biggest peacetime boom, churning out 20 percent more planes than
when the last big cycle peaked in the 1990s.
But it is doing so with one-third fewer workers. In their
place, Boeing is turning to robots and outsourcing.
In the past year, Boeing installed four banks of two-story
riveting machines at the factory that makes its 737 aircraft in
Renton, Washington. When it switched them on in May, the age-old
clatter of hand-held rivet guns gave way to the whispery hiss of
the 60-ton robots, which Boeing says can work twice as fast as
people, with two-thirds fewer defects.
At its sprawling plant in Everett, Washington, Boeing has
installed robotic arms to drill and rivet together fuselages for
the 777 jetliner.
The machines are "taking what is in the neighborhood of
50,000 to 70,000 fasteners in the 777 fuselage that are today
applied by hand and automating them," Boeing Chief Executive
Dennis Muilenburg said in a speech at an aerospace trade fair in
Seattle in September.
It's a "huge transformation in how we build airplanes."
Boeing says automation is essential to improve quality and
worker safety, lower costs and keep up with its European rival
Airbus, which also is automating and churning out more planes to
meet worldwide growth in air travel.
But while Boeing says the robots have not caused any
layoffs, the company is not predicting significant job growth
either.
"Increased automation means we can go higher in rates with a
stable workforce," Barry Lewis, head of wing manufacturing
operations at Boeing's 737 plant, said during a recent factory
tour.
BROKEN CYCLE
Manufacturing job loss is well documented at auto plants,
textile mills and other U.S. factories. More than 6 million such
jobs disappeared between 2000 and 2009 as companies automated
and sent work overseas, according to the Bureau of Labor
Statistics.
Now the shift is coming to Boeing. The company's airplane
unit has hired about 33,000 people since employment bottomed out
at about 50,000 in 2006, a bust spurred by the 9/11 attacks. But
that 66 percent increase in labor has allowed Boeing to make
almost twice as many planes, meaning the ratio of workers to
planes has plummeted.
The plane maker's current backlog of 5,600 plane orders
worth $426 billion dwarfs the $94 billion tally during its last
boom in the late 1990s. But today's workforce is about one-third
smaller - 83,000 compared with 122,300 when Boeing's employment
last peaked in 1998. Back then, Boeing made 564 planes a year,
about 217 workers per plane. This year it aims to make 760
planes, using about 109 workers per plane, and the figure is
falling.
Amid the biggest commercial aircraft boom in its history,
Boeing's airplane division employs fewer workers per plane than
during all other booms since World War II.
"Boeing and Airbus are catching up with the rest of
manufacturing," said Robert Reich, a professor of public policy
at the University of California at Berkeley and former labor
secretary in the Clinton Administration. "There will be no let
up in the loss of manufacturing jobs."
Boeing's employment growth stopped in 2013, the year
Washington state approved $8.7 billion in tax credits for the
industry. In return for the incentives, companies were supposed
to "maintain and grow" aerospace jobs in the state.
Since then Boeing has shed nearly 3,000 jobs in Washington,
fueling tensions with its unions and state officials.
Machinist and engineering unions, which represent about
51,000 Boeing workers, have joined with state legislators
sponsoring measures that would tie the tax credits to job and
wage targets.
"The frustration level in the community is high," said state
Rep. Mike Sells, a Washington Democrat whose district includes
Boeing's largest factory, which makes the 747, 767, 777 and 787.
"We need to be able to show real hard numbers to the public if
we're going to be granting these exemptions."
CHANGING LABOR
As recently as 2012, teams of workers drilled and riveted
777 fuselages. That year, as Boeing increased output of 777s by
18 percent, it began using machines to drill the holes. Now,
robot arms are drilling and installing the rivets. Similar robot
arms covered with protective cloth are now painting 777 wings,
applying a more precise coat than people can.
European rival Airbus also is automating, and industry
experts say it is doing so at a faster pace than Boeing, partly
driven by rigid labor laws in Europe that made it difficult to
lay off workers in a downturn. The European giant is working on
technology to more easily configure robots and run them with
common software. It also is testing a system that uses hand
tools laden with sensors and Google Glass-type headsets to
validate that workers install parts correctly. Airbus plans to
implement the system with the A330 this year.
"After that, we deploy it globally," said Sebastien Boria,
technology leader for the future aircraft factory at Airbus.
Boeing and Airbus decline to say how much manual labor the
machines save. At Boeing, production time will be cut in half
while quality and safety improve, Walter Odisho, vice president
of manufacturing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes and a recent
hire from Toyota, said in an interview.
Suppliers say the machines reduce the need for human labor
substantially. Electroimpact, which created the
two-story wing-riveting machines installed at Boeing's 737
factory, said older machines required workers to frequently
change tools the machines used, a process that could take an
hour if employees were on break. Electroimpact cut the time to
five minutes on the new machines by automating the tool change.
It has since cut the time to 80 seconds.
On the 777 line, the labor savings from automated riveting
could be more than 100-fold. One person can run eight sets of
robot arms that each do the work of 16 people, replacing 128
workers, said Surinder Lamba, president of Apache Aerospace Inc,
a Washington state company that supplies tooling to all of
Boeing's commercial jet programs.
"The lights out factory is already happening," he said. "Not
because we don't want lights but because we want to run 24-7. No
Christmas. No lunch. No breaks."
FEWER JOBS
Outsourcing also is limiting Boeing's U.S. job count. Boeing
said in September it would open a factory in China, its first
outside the U.S., to complete, paint and deliver 737s for the
Chinese market. Boeing says the plant is necessary to meet
rising 737 output, and won't cause layoffs or reduce work in the
U.S.
Boeing is also sourcing more parts outside its factories,
reducing its own costs. In 2005, Boeing sold facilities in
Wichita, Kansas, that made 737 fuselages. The hulls are still
made in Wichita, but now Spirit AeroSystems Holdings
employs the workers, not Boeing.
Around that time, Boeing developed a radically different
production system for its 787 Dreamliner. Large industrial
partners around the globe make wings, fuselages and other big
pieces, and Boeing joins them together at factories in Everett
and in South Carolina with minimal automation.
Partly in response to production snarls from outsourcing
large parts of the 787, Boeing brought wings and other work back
in-house for the 777X jet it is now developing.
But Boeing is pressing suppliers to cut costs so it can sell
its airplanes for less, prompting many to automate, too. After
taking over Boeing's facility in 2005, Spirit reduced its
workforce by 15 percent. It has since continued to install
robots, and recently announced plans to invest $100 million in
further automating its plants.
And Boeing's plans for its next-generation factories suggest
it will rely on robots even more in the future. Innovation in
the factory is now as important as innovation in aircraft
design, Muilenburg said.
Not all politicians and leaders have grasped the new reality
at Boeing, said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at the
Teal Group. "But even when they do, what choice do they have?
Across the economy, high-skill, high-wage manufacturing jobs are
becoming scarcer every year."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott. Editing by Joseph White and John
Pickering)