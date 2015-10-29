版本:
Boeing books five new 787-9 orders from Qantas

SEATTLE Oct 29 Boeing Co said on Thursday it booked firm orders for five 787-9 Dreamliners from Qantas Airways Ltd, a $1.3 billion deal at list prices.

The deal confirms the Australian flag carrier's intention to use the high-tech jet following a shake-up of its international business. The airline said it also is converting three 787-8 orders from its Jetstar unit to 787-9s, and plans to use the planes to open direct routes to Europe in the next two years. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)

