BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
TOKYO, March 5 Japan's aviation regulators said on Tuesday there are still "several steps" required before any battery fix for Boeing Co's troubled Dreamliner jet can be approved.
Boeing said this week it was ready to make fixes to its batteries after regulators have approved the proposed solution.
The Dreamliner, Boeing's cutting-edge aircraft, have been grounded worldwide since two separate battery incidents involved the Dreamliner.
"In order for us to give the final okay, there are several steps we have to take," said Shigeru Takano, a senior safety official at the Civil Aviation Bureau.
LIMA, March 28 A Boeing jet operated by Peruvian Airlines caught fire on Tuesday while landing at an airport near the Andean town of Jauja in central Peru after it swerved on the runway, but there were no serious injuries, a government minister said.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.