Boeing to restructure its defense and space unit

June 13 Boeing Co said on Tuesday it
would restructure its defense, space and security (BDS) division
into smaller units and cut about 50 jobs this year, as the
world's largest plane maker looks to make the business more
agile.
The business, which accounted for nearly a third of the
company's total revenue in 2016, will be divided into seven
units, instead of five currently, effective July 1, with all
reporting to BDS Chief Executive Leanne Caret.
Boeing's military aircraft business, part of the BDS unit,
will be rearranged into three smaller segments: autonomous
systems, strike surveillance and mobility, and vertical lift.
Autonomous systems, led by Chris Raymond, will comprise
Boeing's subsidiaries Liquid Robotics, which makes the Wave
Glider ocean surface robot, and Insitu unmanned aerial vehicles,
among some other businesses.
The strike surveillance and mobility business, led by
Shelley Lavender, will include the F-15 and F/A-18 fighters and
P-8 maritime patrol aircraft.
Boeing's AH-6i, AH-64 Apache, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters
will become part of the new vertical lift segment, led by David
Koopersmith.
Boeing said its network and space systems business, also
part of the BDS unit, will be reconstituted as space and missile
systems. The business will be led by Jim Chilton.
The business makes satellites and other space and
intelligence systems, and includes its joint venture operation
with Lockheed Martin Corp - United Launch Alliance.
The development, global operations, and phantom works
segments will largely remain unchanged within the BDS unit, the
company said.
Boeing is aggressively building its services businesses to
capture new revenue and lift profit margins from high single
digits to mid-teens by 2020.
Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg established a services
business unit earlier this year that combines commercial
aircraft and defense services.
