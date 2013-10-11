UPDATE 3-Boeing restructures commercial airplane strategy, marketing

By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Oct 10 Boeing Co said on
Thursday that it will restructure its commercial airplane
strategy and marketing functions, just days after it lost a $9.5
billion order in Japan, previously its most secure market.
The action, announced in a memo by Boeing Commercial
Airplane Chief Executive Ray Conner that was obtained by
Reuters, follows Japan Airlines Co Ltd's decision on
Monday to pick Airbus planes to replace its Boeing 777s, rather
than the next-generation Boeing 777X model.
"You probably wouldn't have seen this happen if they had won
JAL," said Ron Epstein, an analyst at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch. "Boeing is looking at their sales strategy" following the
loss in Japan.
A Boeing spokesman said the two events were completely
unrelated.
Conner linked the shifts to the retirement of Boeing veteran
Mike Bair on Nov. 1. Bair is head of the marketing and strategy
groups that look at Boeing's long-range commercial airplane
market forecasts and design its product line and strategy.
In the new structure, marketing functions under Bair will
shift to the sales group and be led by marketing Vice President
Randy Tinseth, who will report to global sales chief John
Wojick.
Strategy and business development functions will shift to
the finance group and will be led by Kevin Schemm, who will be
head of finance and strategy.
Bair, 57, joined Boeing in 1979 as an engineer working on
aircraft noise for the 767. As a rising star of the company, he
later went on to build the justification for the aircraft that
replaced it, the 787 Dreamliner, which he boasted would be
"library quiet".
He rose to head the 787 Dreamliner program as the company
outsourced production of major components to suppliers around
the world. Bair left that role in 2007, when the program was
about six months behind schedule, taking up his current role as
chief of market and strategy.
Production problems ultimately delayed the 787's entry into
service by 3-1/2 years beyond its original schedule. Since then,
the plane has suffered a series of problems, including burning
batteries on two Dreamliners that prompted regulators to ground
the entire fleet in January. Flights resumed in April after
Boeing redesigned the battery system.
On Thursday, Norwegian Air Shuttle revealed that
Boeing had recently redesigned another part - a hydraulic pump
that activates wing flaps that steer the plane - after the unit
failed repeatedly on a new 787 that the budget Nordic airline
received in August.
The plane's performance was "fantastic" when it flew,
Norwegian Air Chief Executive Bjorn Kjos told Reuters in an
interview.
But the plane with the faulty pump was unreliable and needed
to be serviced every other day, he said. Boeing spent two weeks
overhauling it, installing a redesigned pump, he said.