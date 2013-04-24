版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 24日 星期三 22:43 BJT

Boeing expects to resume 787 Dreamliner delivers by mid May -CEO

April 24 Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said the company expects to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners in early May, ending a halt that began after the jet was grounded by regulators in January.

McNerney, speaking on a conference call after release of first-quarter earnings, said Boeing will complete the "bulk of" retrofits of the battery system to the 787 fleet by mid-May. The battery system was redesigned after batteries overheated on two jets in January.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐