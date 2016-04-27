版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 23:53 BJT

Boeing says airline requests for delivery changes at historic lows

NEW YORK, April 27 Boeing Co said on Wednesday that airline requests to change delivery dates of aircraft remained "well below historical average," a sign that low fuel prices have not significantly altered the outlook for the market.

Boeing also began building its 787 Dreamliner at a rate of 12 a month and plans to deliver planes at that rate by midyear, Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on a conference call after the company posted first-quarter results

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐