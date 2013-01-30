UPDATE 1-Boeing sees no big impact from 787 woes, profit beats

* Boeing beats estimates by 9 cents
* Quarterly revenue rises 14 percent
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Boeing Co posted a
stronger-than-expected profit on Wednesday as its backlog of
orders rose, and said its 2013 forecast "assumes no significant
financial impact" from the grounding of its 787 Dreamliner jet
by regulators.
Shares were up 1.6 percent at 74.80 in premarket trading.
Aviation safety agencies in the United States and Japan are
investigating what caused lithium-ion batteries to burn on two
787 passenger jets earlier this month, prompting regulators to
ground the planes worldwide.
Boeing said it is continuing to build the Dreamliner, but
has halted deliveries, and analysts have raised concerns about
the cost of the grounding and for fixing the battery problem on
about 125 jets that Boeing has built so far.
"Our first order of business for 2013 is to resolve the
battery issue on the 787 and return the airplanes safely to
service with our customers," said Boeing Chief Executive Jim
McNerney.
Net income fell to $978 million, or $1.28 per share, from
$1.39 billion, or $1.84, in the year-ago period, when the
company posted a special tax gain.
Analysts expected earnings of $1.19 a share in the most
recent fourth quarter.
Ken Herbert, an analyst at Imperial Capital, said wider
profit margins on commercial airplanes drove the company to beat
analysts' expectations. But he was disappointed by the company's
2013 profit outlook of $5.00 to $5.20 a share, compared with his
target of $5.60. The figures largely exclude pension charges.
Revenue for the quarter rose 14 percent to $22.3 billion.
The company said it booked 394 net aircraft orders in the
quarter, and that its total order backlog was nearly 4,400
planes valued at $319 billion, a record tally.