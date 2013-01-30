UPDATE 5-Boeing forecast assumes little impact from 787 problems

* Boeing sticks with lithium-ion battery despite issues
* Regulators say they were not alerted
* Boeing tops estimate by 9 cents
* Quarterly revenue rises 14 percent
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Boeing Co stood by the
troubled lithium-ion battery technology that this month grounded
its new, high-tech 787 Dreamliner and said on Wednesday that the
grounding had no significant impact on its 2013 financial
forecast.
It's "business as usual," CEO Jim McNerney said as the
Chicago company posted market-beating profits for the fourth
quarter.
Responding to revelations that the 787 battery has had more
problems than previously disclosed, Boeing said it will speed up
production of the jet as planned and that it had not advised
suppliers to slow down shipments of pieces for the 787, the most
widely outsourced jet in the company's 97-year history.
"Nothing that we have learned has told us that we have made
the wrong choice on the battery technology," McNerney said on a
conference call with analysts and journalists following release
of fourth quarter results.
"We feel good about the battery technology and its fit for
the airplane. We have just got to get to the root cause of these
incidents and we will take a look at the data as it evolves, but
there is nothing that we have learned that causes us to question
it at this stage."
Boeing has replaced more than 100 787 batteries for
customers and its own use, according to a person familiar with
the matter, who noted that 787 production started six years ago.
McNerney said replacement was "a matter of routine
maintenance rather than any safety concerns" and not something
airlines would ordinarily report to regulators.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it did not get any
advance notice of the battery problems, which occurred over
months. The National Transportation Safety Board said it
received information about the replaced batteries early in its
investigation.
In contrast, the probe into the cause of two burnt batteries
this month involves hundreds of experts from Boeing and outside
the company. But that effort is "highly compartmentalized" and
"it's not drawing any critical resources from any other growth
programs we've got," McNerney said.
"Our plan is to continue production of the 787 and to
continue the development of the wide-body airplanes."
The statements came as Boeing posted a fourth-quarter
results that beat market expectations, thanks in large part to
its ability to speed up jet production and keep costs down.
Its shares closed up nearly 1.3 percent at $74.59.
Aviation safety agencies in the United States and Japan are
investigating what caused lithium-ion batteries to burn on two
787 passenger jets earlier this month, prompting the worldwide
grounding.
Boeing has since halted 787 deliveries and analysts have
raised concerns about the cost of the grounding and fixing the
battery problem on about 125 jets that Boeing has built so far.
But Boeing released a forecast for 2013 that included no
significant impact from the 787.
The company expects to deliver at least 60 Dreamliners in
2013, fewer than the 80 jets or more that some analysts
expected, but a figure that implies a four-month delay in
delivery, since Boeing is making five 787s a month.
McNerney said Boeing still plans to increase 787 production
to seven a month by mid-year and 10 a month by year-end.
The new production forecast raised some eyebrows. Russell
Solomon at Moody's Investors Service was forecasting 100 787
deliveries and said Boeing's forecast of more than 60 was
"significantly weaker than we had expected."
Earlier on Wednesday, Japan's two biggest airlines said they
repeatedly replaced sub-par lithium-ion batteries on their
Dreamliners in the months before the two incidents that led to
the 787 groundings.
All Nippon Airways Co Ltd, the biggest 787
customer, said it replaced 10 batteries. Japan Airlines Co Ltd
also indicated problems with the battery system
reliability long before one caught fire on a JAL 787 at Boston's
Logan Airport on Jan. 7. A second was badly charred and melted
on an ANA domestic flight a few days later, prompting the pilot
to make an emergency landing and evacuation.
The two airlines operate 24 of the 50 787s in service.
United Airlines is the only U.S. carrier currently
flying the 787.
McNerney said the replacement rate had been "slightly
higher" than expected, but added "there's been no incidents that
we're aware of where a battery has been replaced for any sort of
safety concerns."
McNerney declined to give any cost estimates for the 787
problems or discuss the investigation in any detail. The NTSB,
which is leading the investigation in the United States has not
yet established a cause for either of the two battery incidents.
NET FALLS, STILL BEATS
Meanwhile, Boeing said net income fell to $978 million, or
$1.28 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $1.39 billion, or
$1.84, in the year-ago period, when it posted a special tax
gain. But it beat analyst expectations of $1.19 a share.
Cash flow, a closely watched metric that reflects Boeing's
rising production, rose 42 percent to $4.2 billion in the fourth
quarter and is forecast to exceed $6.5 billion in 2013.
Revenue in the defense, space and security business fell
slightly to $8.3 billion, reflecting U.S. budget cutting that
was partially offset by more aggressive foreign sales.
Ken Herbert, an analyst at Imperial Capital, said wider
profit margins from Boeing's commercial airplanes unit helped
the company beat estimates, even as defense revenue declined
slightly.
But he was disappointed by the 2013 profit outlook of $5.00
to $5.20 a share, compared with his target of $5.60. The figures
include pension charges.
The consensus Wall Street estimate was $5.13 a share for
2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue for the quarter rose 14 percent to $22.3
billion.
The company said it booked 394 net aircraft orders in the
quarter, adding that its total order book was nearly 4,400
planes valued at $319 billion, a record tally. In the third
quarter, it recorded 369 net orders and had an order book of
about 4,100 airplanes valued at $307 billion.
For the first time, Boeing released so-called core results,
which exclude most pension expenses that are part of standard
accounting measures. Boeing said core earnings rose 9 percent to
$1.84 billion in the quarter from $1.69 billion a year ago.
Core earnings per share fell 24 percent to $1.46 from $1.92,
but the year-earlier figure included a one-time tax benefit of
about 52 cents a share.
Boeing said the new measures better reflected its operating
performance by factoring out market fluctuations and interest
rate assumptions that can make pension expenses change
significantly from quarter to quarter.