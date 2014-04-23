Boeing's quarterly revenue rises 8 pct

April 23 Boeing Co reported an 8 percent
increase in quarterly revenue, helped by a rise in commercial
aircraft deliveries.
Revenue rose to $20.47 billion for the first quarter ended
March 31 from $18.89 billion a year earlier.
Commercial aircraft deliveries rose 18 percent to 161.
The company earned $965 million, or $1.28 per share, down
from $1.11 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.
Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs,
rose to $1.76 per share from $1.73.
For 2014, the company said it expects core earnings to be
between $7.15 per share and $7.35 per share.
