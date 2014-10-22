Boeing's profit jumps 18 pct; raises 2014 earnings forecast again

Oct 22 Boeing Co reported an 18 percent increase in quarterly profit and raised its full-year core earnings forecast for the third time, reflecting booming commercial aircraft demand.

The company earned $1.36 billion, or $1.86 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $1.16 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $2.14 per share from $1.80.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $23.78 billion.

Commercial aircraft deliveries rose 9 percent to 186.

For 2014, the company said it expects core earnings to be between $8.10-$8.30 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $7.90-$8.10. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)