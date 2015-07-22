UPDATE 2-Boeing profit beats estimates as plane deliveries surge

(Adds details on cash flow and 787 costs)
By Alwyn Scott and Sweta Singh
NEW YORK/BANGALORE, July 22 Boeing Co
topped earnings estimates and doubled its closely watched
quarterly cash flow, partly offsetting a big charge for its
aerial tanker program, sending its shares higher.
The world's largest plane maker on Wednesday reported $2.6
billion in free cash flow in the second quarter, reversing an
outflow in the first quarter that had worried investors, freeing
up cash for Boeing to spend $2 billion buying back its own
shares.
Net profit fell 33 percent to $1.11 billion, or $1.59 per
share, chiefly due to the tanker charge, but the cash influx
suggested Boeing would hit its full-year operating cash flow
target of more than $9 billion.
"This certainly gives you confidence that they're going to
get there," said Ken Herbert, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity.
Boeing's shares jumped 1.5 percent to $147.31 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $24.54 billion, reflecting an 18
percent gain at Boeing's commercial aircraft business, as it
delivered a record 197 planes. Defense revenue fell 3 percent,
and profit margins dipped less than some analysts had feared, as
Pentagon spending remains under pressure.
Deferred costs on Boeing's 787 program rose by another $790
million, to $27.7 billion, but analysts said that rise was
widely expected. The 787 program still loses money on each
plane, which has focused investors' attention on cash flow. It
is expected to begin generating cash next year.
The Chicago-based company announced a charge of 77 cents per
share related to the tanker program last week. As a result, it
cut its full year earnings forecast on Wednesday by 50 cents a
share, to $7.70 to $7.90 a share, less than the charge,
suggesting it can make up for the tanker costs in other areas.
"The tanker charge is still a drag to both earnings and cash
this year, and presents risk going forward," RBC analyst Robert
Stallard wrote in a note.
Core earnings, which exclude pension and other costs, fell
to $1.62 per share from $2.42. But that exceeded analysts'
average estimate of $1.37 a share, which included the tanker
charge, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The tanker charge is the second Boeing has taken on the
troubled project, bringing the total after-tax charges to just
over $800 million.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Sweta Singh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)