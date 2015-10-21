Boeing profit jumps 25 pct

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 Boeing Co reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in commercial aircraft deliveries.
The world's largest jetliner maker earned $1.70 billion, or $2.47 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $1.36 billion, or $1.86 per share, a year earlier.
Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $2.52 per share from $2.14.
Revenue rose about 9 percent to $25.85 billion.
Commercial aircraft deliveries rose about 7 percent to 199. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.