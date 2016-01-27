Boeing profit falls 30 pct on after-tax charge

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
Jan 27 Boeing Co reported a 30 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by an after-tax charge related to its 747-8 jumbo jet production cut.
The world's largest jetliner maker earned $1.03 billion, or $1.51 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, down from $1.47 billion, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.
Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, fell to $1.60 per share from $2.31.
Revenue fell about 4 percent to $23.57 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: