China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
July 24 Boeing Co posted better-than-expected second-quarter results on Wednesday, helped by a 15 percent jump in commercial aircraft revenue.
The company reported net income of $1.09 billion, or $1.41 per share, up 13 percent from a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned $1.67 per share.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $21.8 billion.
Analysts had expected $1.58 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $20.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.