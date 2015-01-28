Boeing's profit gets boost from higher deliveries

Jan 28 Boeing Co reported a 19 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by booming demand for commercial aircraft.

The company earned $1.47 billion, or $2.02 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $1.23 billion, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings, which exclude pension and other costs, rose to $2.31 per share from $1.88.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $24.47 billion.

Commercial aircraft deliveries rose 13 percent to 195.

For 2015, the company said it expects core earnings to be between $8.20-8.40 per share. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)