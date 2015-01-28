UPDATE 4-Boeing 4th-qtr profit surges; sees cash rise in 2015

(Adds graphic)
By Alwyn Scott and Sweta Singh
Jan 28 Boeing Co reported a 23 percent
increase in core fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, topping
analysts' estimates and sending its shares up 4.3 percent.
Boeing forecast a rise in cash flow to $6.2 billion in 2015,
at the top end of expectations, from $4.3 billion at the end of
the year.
Boeing's results showed strong year-end performances across
its businesses. But analysts saw more strength in defense, where
profit margins widened. In contrast, commercial airplane margins
narrowed as Boeing delivered more 787 Dreamliners, which remain
costly to produce.
Despite the concerns, Boeing's "solid 2015 cash flow
guidance suggests confidence on lower 787 unit costs," JPMorgan
analyst Joseph Nadol said in a note to clients.
The cash forecast for 2015 was "a very robust number," and
gives Boeing flexibility to return money to shareholders, said
Peter Arment, an analyst at Sterne Agee.
For 2015, the world's biggest plane maker forecast core
earnings, excluding pension and other costs, of between $8.20
and $8.40 a share, below the average analyst estimate of $8.64.
Analysts expected a weaker profit outlook because of tax items
that boosted 2014 results.
Net profit rose to $1.47 billion, or $2.02 per share, in the
quarter from $1.23 billion, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.
Core earnings increased to $2.31 per share from $1.88. The
latest result beat the $2.11 average that analysts expected,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Boeing's deferred production cost balance for the Dreamliner
program rose to $26.1 billion at year end from $25.2 billion in
the third quarter. The figure represents the costs of making
787s, averaged over the first 1,300 aircraft that are deferred
from its income statement.
The rise was greater than some analysts expected, but in
line with past increases. However, it suggested Boeing may
struggle to cap the total balance at $27 billion as it had
targeted, Nadol said.
The company added $12 billion worth of orders to its total
production backlog in the quarter, pushing the backlog to $502
billion from $490 billion at the end of the third quarter.
As announced earlier, jetliner deliveries rose to 723 in
2014 from 648 in the previous year, topping those by rival
Airbus Group.
For 2015, Boeing said it will deliver 750 to 755 jetliners.
Boeing shares jumped $5.75 to $138.25.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Alwyn Scott in New
York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Kirti Pandey and Jeffrey
Benkoe)