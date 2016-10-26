Boeing profit jumps, raises commercial airplanes delivery forecast

Oct 26 Boeing Co reported a 33.7 percent
rise in quarterly profit, and raised its commercial airplanes
delivery forecast for the year.
The world's largest jetliner maker said it now expects to
deliver 745-750 commercial airplanes, up from its previous
forecast of 740-745 airplanes.
Boeing earned $2.28 billion, or $3.60 per share, in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.70 billion, or
$2.47 per share, a year earlier.
Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs,
rose to $3.51 per share from $2.52.
Revenue fell to $23.90 billion from $25.85 billion.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)