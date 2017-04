NEW YORK, Sept 7 Boeing Co > and Ryanair Holdings PLC plan to make a significant fleet announcement on Monday, following reports last Friday that the low-cost Irish airline was poised to place a $10 billion order for Boeing's new 737 MAX jetliner.

Boeing Chief Executive Ray Conner and Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary will make the announcement at a meeting Monday morning in New York, Boeing said on Sunday. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)