Ireland's Ryanair to buy 100 Boeing 737 Max jets, option for 100 more

Sept 8 Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe's
largest low-cost airline, has agreed to buy 100 Boeing Co
737 MAX 8 jetliners, the companies said on Monday, with an
option for 100 more planes for a total value of approximately
$22 billion.
The jetliners, which can hold 11 more passengers than
earlier 737s, are part of a push by the Irish airline to
increase its annual passenger numbers by 50 percent to 120
million per year within a decade.
The deal for 100 jets would be worth about $10.4 billion, at
the 737 MAX 8's list price of $104 million, but airlines usually
negotiate steep discounts, particularly on large orders.
Last year Ryanair placed a $15.6 billion order for 175
Boeing 737-800 jets, but Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary
said in July he would maintain that order, even as he studied
the higher-density MAX version.
Reuters reported on Friday that Ryanair was in advanced
talks to order at least 100 MAX 8 jetliners.
