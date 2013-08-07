Boeing pitches for export credit; sees little impact from Spirit

Aug 7 Boeing Co on Wednesday stuck by its forecast for plane production despite turmoil at a key supplier, and made a pitch for export credit for aircraft sales, addressing criticism that use of such government-backed loans is unfair to U.S. airlines.

Boeing said its production rates likely won't be affected by the potential sale of the wing division of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, which warned of a second-quarter charge of up to $400 million on Tuesday and delayed its earnings release. The Wichita, Kansas-based supplier makes wing pieces for all of Boeing's aircraft models and produces fuselages for its top-selling 737 model.

Boeing still plans to increase production of 737s to 42 a month by mid-2014 from 38 currently, Randy Tinseth, marketing vice president, said at a briefing in Washington, D.C.

"We assume we'll find a way to build these airplanes," he said.