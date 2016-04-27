Boeing short sales rise 1.4 percent to 27.4 million shares

NEW YORK, April 27 Short sellers added to bets against Boeing Co, pushing short interest up 1.4 percent to 27.4 million shares in the two weeks ended on April 15, the highest level in at least a decade, according to data that Thomson Reuters released on Wednesday.

The increase in short sales, in which investors sell borrowed stock in anticipation of buying it back at a lower price later, indicates concern about the shares' prospects as Boeing faces large costs from its 787 Dreamliner and KC-46 tanker programs. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)