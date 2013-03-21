Boeing paying $12.5 mln for 320 acres in South Carolina

* Has not disclosed plans for land
* Could quadruple campus by 2025
By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, South Carolina, March 21 Boeing Co
said on Thursday it would pay $12.5 million for about 320
acres of land near its current 787 Dreamliner final assembly
plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, as part of its
long-term expansion plans.
The price, based on land value appraisals taken over the
last several months, was announced at a meeting of the
Charleston County Aviation Authority board.
"While Boeing does not have specific plans for the property,
the acquisition will provide strategic land for possible future
use," a company spokesman said in a statement.
Boeing South Carolina performs final assembly for the
planemaker's 787 Dreamliner passenger jet. The facility also
makes aft and mid-body sections for the 787.
A deal Boeing signed in December would provide the
Chicago-based company the option to buy 750 more acres in
several parcels, including the 260 acres it sits on, which is
currently leased for $1 a year from Charleston International
Airport.
If it exercises the option, by 2025 Boeing could own almost
1,100 acres, a near quadrupling in size of its current campus.
All 50 787s in use worldwide, as well as finished but
undelivered airplanes in Everett, Washington and South Carolina,
have been grounded since mid-January because of battery problems
found in two of the airplanes.