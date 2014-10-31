Boeing exec says NASA crash underscores need for new U.S. engine

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 30 The crash of an unmanned
Orbital Sciences Antares rocket is a "wake-up call" to
the U.S. space community about the need to develop a new U.S.
rocket engine, the head of Boeing Co's defense division
said on Thursday.
Chris Chadwick, chief executive of Boeing Defense, Space and
Security, said the failure of the rocket on Tuesday was a "sad
and tragic" reminder that the space business was complex and
difficult, but he did not expect a lasting setback to the
overall industry.
The incident underscored growing concerns about U.S.
reliance on Soviet-era and Russian engines that power rockets
used for U.S. civilian space, military and intelligence
purposes, Chadwick told Reuters in an interview.
The Antares rocket was powered by a pair of Soviet-era NK-33
engines that were rebuilt by Aerojet Rocketdyne, a unit of
GenCorp, and resold as AJ-26 engines. Even before the
crash, Orbital had planned to switch to another engine given the
age of the motors and uncertainty about future supplies.
U.S. lawmakers and defense officials have also raised
concerns about newer Russian-built engines used for the Atlas V
rockets built by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of
Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp, given concerns that
Russia could cut off those supplies.
"It's a wake-up call that we need to move forward, we need
to move smartly, we need to move together to protect this
industry," he said. "We need to move beyond today's technology
... and look for that next generation of engine that's even more
reliable, even more capable."
U.S. authorities are investigating the explosion, which
destroyed cargo and equipment that was bound for the
International Space Station.
Orbital on Thursday said a preliminary investigation showed
the failure initiated in the first stage of the rocket, which
housed the AJ-26 engines, but it provided few additional
details.
Analysts and industry officials this week said the Antares
explosion over Virginia could accelerate U.S. efforts to develop
a homegrown rocket engine.
The Pentagon is considering its next steps in a bid backed
by congress to replace the RD-180 engines - an initiative that
has drawn great interest from Boeing, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and
Alliant Techsystems Inc, which is now reviewing its
plans to merge with Orbital, as well as privately held Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
Chadwick said he saw great promise in United Launch
Alliance's decision to partner with Blue Origin, a company
founded by entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, and leverage the smaller
company's three years of work and investment in a new rocket
engine.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)