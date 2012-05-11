U.S. seeks alternate satellite terminal bids

* Pentagon approved conversion of Boeing contract to
fixed-price terms
* Bids from alternate providers due June 8
* Boeing development effort saw costs rise sharply
WASHINGTON, May 11 The U.S. Air Force said on
Friday it is still in talks with Boeing Co about
revamping a troubled multibillion-dollar program for
next-generation satellite terminals, but has now formally
invited other companies to submit alternate bids.
The move is part of a drive by Air Force officials to crack
down on cost increases that have plagued satellite programs for
over a decade. It puts additional pressure on Boeing to finish
development of the program or risk losing it to another bidder.
The Pentagon's acting chief weapons buyer, Frank Kendall,
last month signed a memorandum that authorized the Air Force to
convert its current contract with Boeing for the Family of
Advanced Beyond-line-of-sight Terminal (FAB-T) program to
fixed-price terms, and invite bids from other companies.
"It is the Air Force's intent to find the best possible cost
solution in the FAB-T program, either through a new contract or
by converting the current FAB-T contract from a cost-plus to a
fixed price structure," said Air Force spokeswoman Major Tracy
Bunko. "Negotiations with Boeing on the current contract are
ongoing while we continue to look at other provider options."
The Air Force on April 25 released a final request for
proposals seeking an alternate source for development of the
satellite terminals, which are needed to handle the most
important and sensitive communications. Bids are due by June 8,
with the Air Force expected to award a contract in September.
No comment was immediately available from Boeing. Its shares
were down 0.2 percent at $73.62 on Friday afternoon.
The Air Force nearly terminated the program in January, but
decided to hold off after Boeing proposed switching the contract
to fixed-price terms with a "not-to-exceed" ceiling.
Boeing won a $235 million deal to develop the new terminals
in September 2002, but the program's cost has ballooned to $1.6
billion, according to recent Air Force estimates.
The Air Force's fiscal 2013 budget proposal asked for $107.5
million to continue work on the FAB-T program, less than half
the 2012 sum of $231.2 million.
In February, Major General John Hyten told reporters that
the Air Force would proceed with the alternate source program
regardless of how the talks with Boeing turned out.
A March report by the Government Accountability Office, a
congressional watchdog, cited ongoing problems with the FAB-T
program, noting that Pentagon officials now believed it would
not be completed until 2017. That is three years after the
Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellites it is being
developed for were ready for military use.
The Air Force is examining overhead costs at its suppliers,
and revamping acquisition plans for many of its major programs
as the Pentagon begins implementing $487 billion in cuts to
proposed defense spending over the next decade.